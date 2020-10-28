Microbix Biosystems Inc. (MBX.TO) (TSE:MBX) Sets New 12-Month High at $0.39

Microbix Biosystems Inc. (MBX.TO) (TSE:MBX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.39 and last traded at C$0.37, with a volume of 195600 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.10, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $39.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.08.

Microbix Biosystems Inc. (MBX.TO) Company Profile (TSE:MBX)

Microbix Biosystems Inc, a life science company, manufactures viral and bacterial antigens and reagents for the diagnostics industry worldwide. The company produces infectious disease antigens, including viral, bacterial, and parasitic products, which are used in various applications, such as immunodiagnostic assays comprising ELISA, chemiluminescent automated immunoassays, immunohistochemistry, immunofluorescence, latex agglutination, rapid tests, and flow cytometry.

Recommended Story: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Microbix Biosystems Inc. (MBX.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microbix Biosystems Inc. (MBX.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.