Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Micro Focus International plc is an infrastructure software company which develops, sells and supports software products and solutions. The Company’s products include Access Manager, Access Review, AccuRev, AccuSync, Acu4GL, AcuBench, ACUCOBOL-GT, AcuConnect, AcuServer, AcuSQL, AcuXDBC, Aegis, AppManager, Artix, Atlas, Business Continuity Clustering, Caliber, Client for Windows, Cloud Manager and CloudAccess. It principally serves federal, airlines and healthcare industries. The company operates primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, Japan and internationally. Micro Focus International plc is headquartered in Newbury, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MFGP. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a report on Friday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a report on Friday, September 4th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a report on Monday, July 27th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Micro Focus International from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.38.

Shares of MFGP opened at $3.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Micro Focus International has a fifty-two week low of $3.11 and a fifty-two week high of $14.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Micro Focus International by 110.7% in the third quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 43,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 22,812 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Micro Focus International by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 369,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 80,400 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Micro Focus International during the 2nd quarter valued at $266,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Micro Focus International by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 325,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after buying an additional 62,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in Micro Focus International by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 58,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 20,498 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

About Micro Focus International

Micro Focus International plc develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to small and medium size enterprises. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on an investment portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, and IT operations management, as well as security, information management, and Governance.

