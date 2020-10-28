Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC reduced its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,260 shares during the quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 10,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $861,643.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 251,273 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total value of $20,360,651.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 422,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,221,318.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 280,529 shares of company stock valued at $22,761,633 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK stock opened at $77.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.25 and a 12 month high of $92.64. The company has a market capitalization of $197.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.94% and a net margin of 22.20%. The company had revenue of $12.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.14.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

