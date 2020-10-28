Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $27.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Mercantile Bank Corporation serves businesses and consumers across Grand Rapids and Kent County with a full range of mortgage, lending, deposit and checking products and services in a friendly, hometown banking environment. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on MBWM. BidaskClub upgraded Mercantile Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Mercantile Bank from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Raymond James restated a hold rating on shares of Mercantile Bank in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Mercantile Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Mercantile Bank presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Shares of MBWM opened at $22.25 on Tuesday. Mercantile Bank has a 52 week low of $17.09 and a 52 week high of $37.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.25 and a 200-day moving average of $21.53.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.24. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 24.28%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mercantile Bank will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 70,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Mercantile Bank by 7.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Mercantile Bank by 17.0% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Mercantile Bank by 6.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 239,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,071,000 after buying an additional 14,168 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Mercantile Bank by 13.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 96,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after buying an additional 11,144 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.27% of the company’s stock.

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

