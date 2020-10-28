Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) PT Raised to $1,560.00

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) had its price objective increased by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $1,350.00 to $1,560.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 21.64% from the stock’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mercadolibre’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.32 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $3.35 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MELI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercadolibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,398.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $1,125.00 price target (up from $750.00) on shares of Mercadolibre in a report on Monday, August 10th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Mercadolibre from $980.00 to $1,260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Mercadolibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Mercadolibre from $1,340.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Mercadolibre currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,167.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,282.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -377.20 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,131.71 and its 200 day moving average is $973.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.79. Mercadolibre has a fifty-two week low of $422.22 and a fifty-two week high of $1,378.50.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $1.01. Mercadolibre had a negative net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.46%. The business had revenue of $878.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Mercadolibre will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Alejandro Nicolas Aguzin sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,213.32, for a total transaction of $7,279,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 120 shares of Mercadolibre stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,128.50, for a total transaction of $135,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Mercadolibre in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $265,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mercadolibre by 30.4% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mercadolibre in the third quarter worth $686,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in Mercadolibre during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,304,000. Finally, Cedar Capital LLC boosted its position in Mercadolibre by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 4,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,391,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mercadolibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

