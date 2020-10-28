Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) is Delta Capital Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Delta Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,535 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Medtronic comprises 2.9% of Delta Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Delta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 282,590 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,914,000 after buying an additional 67,577 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 307,198 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,170,000 after buying an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Medtronic by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,225 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,698 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Medtronic by 118.0% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,101,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $189,546,000 after buying an additional 1,137,886 shares in the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MDT stock opened at $105.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.87. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $72.13 and a fifty-two week high of $122.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.75. The company has a market capitalization of $141.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.17, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.67.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The medical technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.41. Medtronic had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.54%.

In other news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 20,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $2,278,540.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,166,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 9,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total value of $1,004,593.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,060 shares in the company, valued at $5,573,953. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,326 shares of company stock worth $4,441,498 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Medtronic from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Medtronic from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Medtronic from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Medtronic from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Medtronic from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Medtronic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.69.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

