Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) issued an update on its FY 2020
After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.62-3.83 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $880-920 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $903.5 million.Medpace also updated its FY 2021
After-Hours guidance to EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ MEDP opened at $109.38 on Wednesday. Medpace has a twelve month low of $58.72 and a twelve month high of $144.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 38.93 and a beta of 1.36.
Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $230.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.56 million. Medpace had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Medpace will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.
In related news, CFO Jesse J. Geiger sold 3,110 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $404,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,310,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 39,622 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.17, for a total transaction of $4,682,131.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 616,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,868,703.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 477,214 shares of company stock valued at $59,202,751 in the last quarter. 26.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Medpace
Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.
