Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.62-3.83 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $880-920 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $903.5 million.Medpace also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ MEDP opened at $109.38 on Wednesday. Medpace has a twelve month low of $58.72 and a twelve month high of $144.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 38.93 and a beta of 1.36.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $230.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.56 million. Medpace had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Medpace will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MEDP. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Medpace from $92.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medpace from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Medpace from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Medpace from $95.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Truist raised shares of Medpace from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Medpace presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $107.25.

In related news, CFO Jesse J. Geiger sold 3,110 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $404,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,310,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 39,622 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.17, for a total transaction of $4,682,131.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 616,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,868,703.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 477,214 shares of company stock valued at $59,202,751 in the last quarter. 26.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

