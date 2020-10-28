Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,460,000 shares, a growth of 7,022.0% from the September 30th total of 20,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of Medigus stock opened at $2.44 on Wednesday. Medigus has a 12-month low of $0.83 and a 12-month high of $5.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.69.

Separately, Aegis initiated coverage on shares of Medigus in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Medigus Ltd., a medical device company, develops, produces, and markets minimally invasive endo-surgical tools and direct visualization technology in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers Medigus Ultrasonic Surgical Endostapler, an endoscopy system, which is used for the treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease.

