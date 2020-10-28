Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MDP.V) (CVE:MDP) Hits New 12-Month High at $4.55

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MDP.V) (CVE:MDP) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$4.55 and last traded at C$4.43, with a volume of 14933 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.37.

The stock has a market capitalization of $38.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.07, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.31.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MDP.V) (CVE:MDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.09) by C($0.22). The business had revenue of C$27.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$27.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada and the United States. The company's primary products are Rasuvo and Metoject, a formulation of methotrexate designed to treat rheumatoid arthritis and other auto-immune diseases; IXINITY, an intravenous recombinant factor IX therapeutic for use in patients 12 years of age or older with Hemophilia B; and Rupall, which is indicated for the treatment of seasonal allergic rhinitis, perennial allergic rhinitis, and chronic spontaneous urticaria in patients 2 years of age and older.

