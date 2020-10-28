Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) Short Interest Up 10,690.5% in October

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 226,600 shares, a growth of 10,690.5% from the September 30th total of 2,100 shares. Approximately 7.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDRR opened at $2.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.27. Medalist Diversified REIT has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $6.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.69.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Medalist Diversified REIT stock. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 15,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management owned approximately 0.33% of Medalist Diversified REIT as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Aegis restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of Medalist Diversified REIT in a report on Thursday, July 16th.

Medalist Diversified REIT Company Profile

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc is a Maryland corporation formed on September 28, 2015. Beginning with taxable year ended December 31, 2017, company operated in a manner qualifying as a real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ), and have elected to be taxed as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. Company serves as the general partner of Medalist Diversified Holdings, LP which was formed as a Delaware limited partnership on September 29, 2015.

