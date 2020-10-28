MDU Resources Group (MDU) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th. MDU Resources Group has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at 1.65-1.85 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $1.65-1.85 EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 12.52%. MDU Resources Group’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share.

Shares of MDU stock opened at $23.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.28 and its 200 day moving average is $22.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. MDU Resources Group has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $32.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 9th. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is 49.11%.

In related news, Director David M. Sparby acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.52 per share, for a total transaction of $45,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,573.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MDU. ValuEngine lowered shares of MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet raised shares of MDU Resources Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of MDU Resources Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. MDU Resources Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.67.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

