McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Purchased by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 32.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,902 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the second quarter worth $32,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the second quarter worth $37,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 69.2% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the second quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Marie L/Ca Knowles sold 1,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total value of $174,510.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MCK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $194.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of McKesson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $169.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.79.

NYSE:MCK opened at $149.21 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $151.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $24.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.76. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $112.60 and a twelve month high of $172.18.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $55.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.16 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 42.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

