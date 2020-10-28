McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 32.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,730 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 2,711 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald's were worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald's by 0.6% in the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 7,981 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. grew its position in shares of McDonald's by 1.1% in the third quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 4,216 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Investors Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald's by 2.4% in the third quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald's by 1.6% in the second quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Corp IN grew its position in shares of McDonald's by 1.3% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 3,927 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. 66.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MCD opened at $222.97 on Wednesday. McDonald's Co. has a one year low of $124.23 and a one year high of $231.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.49. The stock has a market cap of $165.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.67.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). McDonald's had a negative return on equity of 52.78% and a net margin of 24.78%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McDonald's Co. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This is a boost from McDonald's’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. McDonald's’s payout ratio is 63.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on McDonald's from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on McDonald's from $210.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on McDonald's from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on McDonald's from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald's in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. McDonald's has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.00.

About McDonald's

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

