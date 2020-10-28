McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Delta Capital Management LLC

Delta Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,017 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. McDonald's accounts for about 2.7% of Delta Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Delta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald's were worth $3,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Price Wealth LLC increased its stake in McDonald's by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 122 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald's during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in McDonald's by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in McDonald's by 119.4% during the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 272 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald's during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. 66.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MCD opened at $222.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $222.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.49. McDonald's Co. has a 52 week low of $124.23 and a 52 week high of $231.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.67.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.10). McDonald's had a negative return on equity of 52.78% and a net margin of 24.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that McDonald's Co. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. This is a boost from McDonald's’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. McDonald's’s dividend payout ratio is 63.78%.

MCD has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on McDonald's in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research upped their price target on McDonald's from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on McDonald's from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on McDonald's from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on McDonald's from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. McDonald's presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.00.

About McDonald's

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

