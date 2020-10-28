Mayfair Advisory Group LLC Takes Position in Davis Select Worldwide ETF (NASDAQ:DWLD)

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF (NASDAQ:DWLD) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 458.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,072,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,299,000 after purchasing an additional 880,534 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,129,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000,000 after purchasing an additional 173,121 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,334,000. CLS Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 13.3% during the second quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 525,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,408,000 after purchasing an additional 61,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF during the second quarter worth about $504,000.

Shares of DWLD opened at $26.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.34. Davis Select Worldwide ETF has a 1 year low of $16.70 and a 1 year high of $27.82.

