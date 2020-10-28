Mayfair Advisory Group LLC Sells 775 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 236.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 9,858 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 3,492 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 106.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,395,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,912,000 after buying an additional 1,236,732 shares during the period. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 340,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,136,000 after buying an additional 52,963 shares during the period.

SCHF stock opened at $31.26 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.17. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.90 and a fifty-two week high of $34.12.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

