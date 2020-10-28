Mayfair Advisory Group LLC Sells 268 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC cut its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 16.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,352 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of 3M by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,550,257 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $484,645,000 after acquiring an additional 777,513 shares in the last quarter. AXA raised its position in shares of 3M by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 430,552 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $58,775,000 after acquiring an additional 57,498 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of 3M by 79.8% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 2,069 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter worth $469,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of 3M by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,002,788 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $136,891,000 after acquiring an additional 65,483 shares in the last quarter. 64.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 2,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.81, for a total value of $367,196.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at $1,731,493.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

3M stock opened at $161.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.73. The company has a market cap of $92.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.97. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $114.04 and a fifty-two week high of $182.54.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 46.86% and a net margin of 16.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that 3M will post 8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MMM has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on 3M from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on 3M from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Gordon Haskett upgraded 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on 3M from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on 3M from $179.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.08.

3M Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

