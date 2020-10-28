Mayfair Advisory Group LLC Sells 118 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,094 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Paypal in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paypal by 446.4% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Paypal by 344.4% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Paypal in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca bought a new position in shares of Paypal in the second quarter worth about $36,000. 83.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $200.43 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $235.16 billion, a PE ratio of 91.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $82.07 and a 12 month high of $215.83.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Paypal news, Director David M. Moffett sold 5,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.81, for a total transaction of $1,039,840.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,780,710.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.27, for a total transaction of $1,820,430.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,650 shares in the company, valued at $18,335,775.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 123,409 shares of company stock worth $23,998,925. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Paypal in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $201.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Paypal in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Paypal from $190.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Paypal from $140.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Paypal from $154.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.82.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

