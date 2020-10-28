Mayfair Advisory Group LLC Purchases Shares of 4,394 Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 112.5% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 26.5% in the second quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 22.2% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.28.

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $49.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $214.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.55. Coca-Cola Co has a 52 week low of $36.27 and a 52 week high of $60.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.58.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 41.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.73%.

In other Coca-Cola news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $2,401,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,057,376.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Robert Edward Long sold 37,534 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total transaction of $1,809,514.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 82,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,977,421.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 137,534 shares of company stock valued at $6,611,514. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

