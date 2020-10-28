Mayfair Advisory Group LLC Purchases Shares of 2,700 Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Globe Life by 122.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of Globe Life by 1.7% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 10,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its position in shares of Globe Life by 14.4% during the third quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 23,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Globe Life by 19.0% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GL opened at $81.35 on Wednesday. Globe Life Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.74 and a twelve month high of $111.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75. Globe Life had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 15.84%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Globe Life Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 5th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 2nd. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.11%.

In other news, EVP W Michael Pressley sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.66, for a total transaction of $5,079,600.00. Also, insider Carol A. Mccoy sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.03, for a total value of $747,270.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,638,690.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,000 shares of company stock worth $9,045,900 in the last ninety days. 3.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Globe Life from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Globe Life from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet raised Globe Life from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Globe Life from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.17.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

