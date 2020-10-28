Mayfair Advisory Group LLC Purchases New Stake in Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM)

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,320 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ATHM. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Autohome by 1,002.5% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 901,898 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $68,093,000 after acquiring an additional 820,091 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. increased its position in Autohome by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 5,485,450 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $414,152,000 after buying an additional 683,313 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Autohome by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 11,514,119 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $868,901,000 after buying an additional 427,798 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP increased its position in Autohome by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,423,842 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $107,500,000 after buying an additional 331,918 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Autohome by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,124,181 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $75,569,000 after buying an additional 212,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.32% of the company’s stock.

ATHM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Macquarie cut Autohome from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC initiated coverage on Autohome in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. 86 Research initiated coverage on Autohome in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “sell” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Autohome from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.70 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.49.

Shares of ATHM stock opened at $96.71 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.99. Autohome Inc has a 12 month low of $59.54 and a 12 month high of $102.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.92.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The information services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. Autohome had a return on equity of 23.25% and a net margin of 37.91%. The firm had revenue of $327.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Autohome Inc will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Autohome Company Profile

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile buyers and owners, including company generated content, such as automobile-related articles and reviews, pricing trends in various local markets, photographs, video clips, and live streaming; automobile library, which comprises a range of specifications covering performance levels, dimensions, powertrains, vehicle bodies, interiors, safety, entertainment systems, and other features, as well as manufacturers' suggested retail prices; new and used automobile listings, and promotional information; and user generated content and forums.

