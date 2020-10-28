Mayfair Advisory Group LLC Makes New $823,000 Investment in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,282 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,000. AMETEK makes up 2.1% of Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AME shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AMETEK has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.54.

Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $102.59 on Wednesday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.82 and a 1 year high of $110.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $23.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.02.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. AMETEK’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 11th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 17.18%.

In other news, CEO David A. Zapico sold 44,740 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.87, for a total value of $4,512,923.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 238,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,022,493.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 8,000 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.19, for a total transaction of $769,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,544,505.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,849 shares of company stock worth $12,488,958 over the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

