Mayfair Advisory Group LLC Makes New $203,000 Investment in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 414.3% in the 2nd quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 96.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. 42.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $282.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $278.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $254.52. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $164.93 and a one year high of $303.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.388 per share. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 21st.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

