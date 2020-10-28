Mayfair Advisory Group LLC Lowers Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 751 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHX stock opened at $81.64 on Wednesday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $52.05 and a 52 week high of $86.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.39.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.