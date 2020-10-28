Mayfair Advisory Group LLC Invests $327,000 in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,338 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000. Walmart makes up about 0.8% of Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 640.6% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Atlantic Trust LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 42.0% in the second quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 284 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 57.6% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.46.

In other Walmart news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,605 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total transaction of $618,175.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,110,428.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.22, for a total value of $10,983,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,858,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,100,193.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,011,690 shares of company stock valued at $138,850,587. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

WMT opened at $142.87 on Wednesday. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.00 and a fifty-two week high of $151.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $140.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.56. The company has a market capitalization of $404.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $137.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

