Mayfair Advisory Group LLC Invests $242,000 in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,233 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,588,000. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 120,253 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,556,000 after acquiring an additional 5,188 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 21,901 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 8,179 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 16,489 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 99,484 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total transaction of $4,268,858.44. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $43.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $31.70 and a twelve month high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $23.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 6th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Comcast from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Comcast from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.55.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

