Mayfair Advisory Group LLC Invests $202,000 in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of D. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Dominion Energy by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,503,000. Courier Capital LLC increased its position in Dominion Energy by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Dominion Energy by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,164,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $156,232,000 after acquiring an additional 718,882 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Dominion Energy by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,199,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,338,000 after acquiring an additional 69,543 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $82.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.79 and a 1 year high of $90.89. The company has a market capitalization of $69.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.45, a P/E/G ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.90.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut Dominion Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Argus lowered Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Dominion Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Dominion Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.94.

In other Dominion Energy news, CEO Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.63, for a total value of $4,031,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,101,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,777,177.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

