Mayfair Advisory Group LLC Has $585,000 Stock Holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) by 36.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,703 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,840 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Total Bond ETF accounts for 1.5% of Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 100.6% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 228,800.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $262,000.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

FBND opened at $54.71 on Wednesday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $45.08 and a 52-week high of $55.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.76 and its 200-day moving average is $54.23.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.