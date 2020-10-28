Mayfair Advisory Group LLC Has $1.56 Million Stock Position in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC cut its position in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,974 shares during the quarter. ServisFirst Bancshares accounts for about 4.0% of Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $1,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 29.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,709,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,141,000 after purchasing an additional 385,740 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 4.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,503,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,342,000 after acquiring an additional 63,408 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $13,952,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 8.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 314,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,240,000 after acquiring an additional 23,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 38.1% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 202,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,248,000 after acquiring an additional 55,880 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.72% of the company’s stock.

Get ServisFirst Bancshares alerts:

In other news, CFO William M. Foshee sold 3,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.42, for a total value of $126,555.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 317,630 shares in the company, valued at $12,203,344.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director J. Richard Cashio sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.18, for a total value of $141,048.00. Insiders sold 13,494 shares of company stock valued at $522,611 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock opened at $37.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.76 and a 52 week high of $40.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.32.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 38.46%. The firm had revenue of $93.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.32 million. Research analysts forecast that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.55%.

SFBS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised ServisFirst Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on ServisFirst Bancshares from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised ServisFirst Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ServisFirst Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, or acquisition of property, plant, and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS).

Receive News & Ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.