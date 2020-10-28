Mayfair Advisory Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,651 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,077,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,560,810,000 after purchasing an additional 4,753,534 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 49.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,127,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,496,000 after acquiring an additional 3,677,001 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 385.2% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 447,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,488,000 after acquiring an additional 355,470 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $44,433,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 62.5% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 503,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,731,000 after acquiring an additional 193,664 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $231.66 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $228.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.73. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $133.57 and a twelve month high of $246.08.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Story: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.