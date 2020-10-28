Mayfair Advisory Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,995,000 after purchasing an additional 35,723 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 7,063 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 71,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,636 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 310,249 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,338,000 after purchasing an additional 13,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 102.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 13,935 shares in the last quarter. 64.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $69.51 on Wednesday. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $51.60 and a 12-month high of $122.94. The company has a market capitalization of $129.80 billion, a PE ratio of -14.92 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). Chevron had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $13.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.48.

In other Chevron news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $529,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

