Mayfair Advisory Group LLC Decreases Stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC reduced its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 17.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 398 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of APH. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the third quarter worth about $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Amphenol by 65.7% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 237 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the second quarter worth about $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Martin Booker sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.44, for a total transaction of $4,595,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,595,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Richard Gu sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.73, for a total transaction of $1,097,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,207,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 354,700 shares of company stock valued at $40,078,361 over the last 90 days. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amphenol stock opened at $115.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.33 billion, a PE ratio of 30.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.25. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $63.05 and a 12-month high of $119.77.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The electronics maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 23.23%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.74%.

APH has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price target (up previously from $108.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amphenol presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.75.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

