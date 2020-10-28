Mayfair Advisory Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,762 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises about 2.0% of Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHB. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the third quarter worth $43,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 18.7% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $80.92 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.59. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $51.38 and a 12 month high of $85.24.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.