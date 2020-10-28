Mayfair Advisory Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 19.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,511 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,381,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,356,000 after purchasing an additional 8,699,890 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $278,124,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 458.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,814,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489,720 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,153,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,394,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 10,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $861,643.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 251,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total value of $20,360,651.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 422,329 shares in the company, valued at $34,221,318.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 280,529 shares of company stock worth $22,761,633. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Truist started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.14.

MRK stock opened at $77.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $197.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.25 and a 1 year high of $92.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.55.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.94% and a net margin of 22.20%. The firm had revenue of $12.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

