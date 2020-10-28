MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $28.36

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.36 and last traded at $27.24, with a volume of 613385 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.68.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MXL. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.10.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in MaxLinear by 59.3% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in MaxLinear in the second quarter worth about $64,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MaxLinear by 7.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in MaxLinear in the first quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in MaxLinear by 23.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

About MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL)

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers various semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

