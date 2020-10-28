MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.91 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for MAXIMUS’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.90 and the highest is $0.92. MAXIMUS reported earnings per share of $0.93 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that MAXIMUS will report full-year earnings of $3.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.28. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.64 to $3.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow MAXIMUS.

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The health services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $901.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.31 million. MAXIMUS had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 17.29%. MAXIMUS’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of MAXIMUS from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of MAXIMUS from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of MAXIMUS from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. MAXIMUS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.50.

In related news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total transaction of $884,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce Caswell sold 23,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total transaction of $1,594,158.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,122 shares of company stock worth $5,394,762 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMS. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MAXIMUS in the third quarter valued at about $1,491,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning increased its position in MAXIMUS by 30.4% during the third quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 150,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $10,262,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC increased its position in MAXIMUS by 0.9% during the third quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 70,253 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,806,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its position in MAXIMUS by 6.9% during the third quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 248,548 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $17,003,000 after purchasing an additional 15,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in MAXIMUS by 3.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,610 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 94.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MMS opened at $65.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 0.93. MAXIMUS has a twelve month low of $46.42 and a twelve month high of $80.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. MAXIMUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.11%.

About MAXIMUS

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Health and Human Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Health and Human Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments for state, provincial, and national government programs, including Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, Health Assessment Advisory Service contract, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

