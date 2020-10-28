Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) Forecasted to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Maverix Metals in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 21st. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle forecasts that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Maverix Metals’ FY2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Maverix Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Maverix Metals in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Maverix Metals from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Maverix Metals from $5.00 to $5.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.57.

MMX stock opened at $5.52 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $707.32 million, a PE ratio of -137.97 and a beta of 1.36. Maverix Metals has a 12 month low of $2.51 and a 12 month high of $6.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.28 and its 200 day moving average is $4.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 12.76 and a quick ratio of 12.76.

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.70 million. Maverix Metals had a negative net margin of 12.99% and a positive return on equity of 3.74%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MMX. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Maverix Metals by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 635,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Maverix Metals by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,843,000. Finally, Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,515,000. Institutional investors own 11.13% of the company’s stock.

About Maverix Metals

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and other metals. As of December 31, 2019, it owned approximately 100 royalties, streams, and other interests in North America, South America, Australia, and internationally.

