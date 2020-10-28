Match Group (MTCH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Match Group has set its Q3 2020

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Match Group had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $555.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Match Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Match Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Match Group stock opened at $125.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Match Group has a 12-month low of $87.56 and a 12-month high of $127.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 546.89, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.23.

MTCH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Match Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Match Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Match Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.79.

In other Match Group news, insider Jared F. Sine sold 67,881 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.41, for a total transaction of $8,037,789.21. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,395,260.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total transaction of $5,831,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,898 shares in the company, valued at $6,985,304.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 193,799 shares of company stock worth $22,181,023. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

