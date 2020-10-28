Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Holdings Boosted by Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 17.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,224 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,044 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises about 1.9% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $6,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.5% during the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.8% during the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.8% during the second quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 4,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. 10 15 Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.9% during the second quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.0% during the second quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. 73.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MA opened at $317.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $336.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $310.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $199.99 and a twelve month high of $367.25. The firm has a market cap of $317.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.86, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.12% and a return on equity of 129.52%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

In other Mastercard news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 3,458 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,210,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,801,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,117 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.21, for a total transaction of $9,905,894.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,567,385.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 215,567 shares of company stock worth $71,292,644. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MA. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Sunday, October 11th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $364.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Mastercard from $320.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Truist increased their price objective on Mastercard from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Mastercard from $301.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $349.97.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

