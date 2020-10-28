MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.74% and a return on equity of 33.75%. The business had revenue of $164.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. MarketAxess’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

MKTX stock opened at $573.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.76 billion, a PE ratio of 83.04 and a beta of 0.52. MarketAxess has a 12 month low of $275.49 and a 12 month high of $575.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $493.54 and its 200 day moving average is $489.83.

In related news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.91, for a total value of $1,827,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,531,284.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 32,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.85, for a total transaction of $14,434,864.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 973,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,715,372.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,017 shares of company stock worth $29,924,704 in the last ninety days. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on MKTX shares. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Monday, October 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $505.00 to $483.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $474.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $446.88.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

