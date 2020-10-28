Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 70.9% from the September 30th total of 7,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,610,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Marin Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ MRIN opened at $2.86 on Wednesday. Marin Software has a 12 month low of $0.77 and a 12 month high of $5.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $19.91 million, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 0.47.

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.28 million during the quarter. Marin Software had a negative return on equity of 61.79% and a negative net margin of 28.81%.

Marin Software Company Profile

Marin Software Incorporated provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and e-commerce advertising platform; Marin Search to manage advertising campaigns for advertisers and agencies; and Marin Social that enables advertisers to manage their Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter advertising.

