MAI Capital Management Sells 952 Shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

MAI Capital Management cut its position in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,601 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 952 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sippican Capital Advisors raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 22.5% in the third quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 2,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.3% in the third quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 19,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 15.9% in the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 17,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 7.2% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 416.7% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies stock opened at $119.09 on Wednesday. Travelers Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $76.99 and a 52 week high of $141.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $30.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.85.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.21. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies Inc will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.42%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Travelers Companies from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Atlantic Securities cut Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Travelers Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, William Blair upgraded Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.21.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

