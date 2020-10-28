MAI Capital Management Sells 905 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST)

MAI Capital Management reduced its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 20.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,515 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 905 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 92 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 348.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 112 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WST shares. Zacks Investment Research raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $313.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Stephens started coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st.

NYSE WST opened at $286.07 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $280.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.48, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.23. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.53 and a 1-year high of $303.14.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $548.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.15 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 14.69%. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Patrick J. Zenner purchased 335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $93.94 per share, with a total value of $31,469.90. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 66,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,244,661.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

