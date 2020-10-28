MAI Capital Management Reduces Holdings in Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

MAI Capital Management decreased its position in Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,968 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,284 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Dell were worth $878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dell in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Dell by 154.2% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dell by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in shares of Dell by 258.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Dell by 938.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. 25.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dell alerts:

In related news, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 33,418 shares of Dell stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.12, for a total transaction of $2,209,598.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 484,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,031,503.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 146,550 shares of Dell stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.51, for a total transaction of $9,747,040.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 457,720 shares in the company, valued at $30,442,957.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 642,897 shares of company stock worth $43,456,733 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DELL opened at $63.57 on Wednesday. Dell Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.51 and a twelve month high of $71.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.54. Dell had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 129.04%. The business had revenue of $22.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Dell Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DELL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Dell from $54.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Dell in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Dell from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Dell from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Dell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.29.

Dell Company Profile

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

See Also: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.