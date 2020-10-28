MAI Capital Management Purchases 84 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH)

MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 159.2% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $180.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $217.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.60.

Shares of PH opened at $211.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a 12-month low of $93.00 and a 12-month high of $228.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.52.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $1.08. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 10.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, CEO Thomas L. Williams sold 9,396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.48, for a total value of $2,005,858.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,857,817.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 1,459 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.16, for a total value of $315,377.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,166,700.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,225 shares of company stock worth $7,784,886 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

