MAI Capital Management Increases Stock Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

MAI Capital Management increased its position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,925 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in SAP were worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SAP by 340.5% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 185 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in SAP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SAP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in SAP by 132.5% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in SAP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on SAP. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of SAP to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of SAP from $165.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.77.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $114.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $136.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $154.94 and a 200 day moving average of $143.68. SAP SE has a fifty-two week low of $90.89 and a fifty-two week high of $169.30.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The software maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.69 billion. SAP had a net margin of 16.30% and a return on equity of 16.31%. SAP’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

About SAP

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

