MAI Capital Management Increases Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,911 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,029 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,876 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,773 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 262.6% during the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,951 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after buying an additional 5,758 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 110.8% during the 3rd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 3,075 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

PANW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $254.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.32.

In related news, CAO Jean Compeau sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.11, for a total transaction of $530,220.00. Also, President Amit K. Singh sold 1,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.88, for a total transaction of $341,578.64. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 103,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,689,539.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 72,756 shares of company stock valued at $18,569,240 in the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PANW opened at $231.54 on Wednesday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.47 and a 52 week high of $275.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $244.03 and a 200 day moving average of $234.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.20 and a beta of 1.17.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 24th. The network technology company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.83% and a negative return on equity of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $950.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

