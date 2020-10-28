MAI Capital Management Has $996,000 Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 159 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in ASML were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its position in ASML by 34.1% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in ASML by 23.8% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in ASML by 6.8% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in ASML by 17.4% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in ASML by 150.0% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 70 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.21% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on ASML from $300.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.60.

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $366.37 on Wednesday. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $191.25 and a fifty-two week high of $409.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.81 billion, a PE ratio of 40.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $373.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $351.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.4095 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 2nd. This is a boost from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.27. ASML’s payout ratio is 35.99%.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture variosus range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Read More: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.