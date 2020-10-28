MAI Capital Management Has $1.19 Million Stock Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

MAI Capital Management lessened its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,057 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter valued at about $2,251,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter valued at about $284,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 57,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,701,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the period. AXA lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 8.2% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 30,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,067,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $179,291,000 after buying an additional 12,863 shares during the period. 93.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $319.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a PE ratio of 116.32, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.17. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.12 and a 52-week high of $325.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $281.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.10.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $186.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.79 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 18.60%. Monolithic Power Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is presently 79.05%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MPWR. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $285.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.78.

In related news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 5,287 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.40, for a total transaction of $1,450,752.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 313,733 shares in the company, valued at $86,088,335.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 3,116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.40, for a total value of $855,030.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 129,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,623,156.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,610 shares of company stock valued at $24,805,571. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

