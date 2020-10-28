MAI Capital Management Has $1.18 Million Stock Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

MAI Capital Management reduced its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 18.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,029 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,945 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 5.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter worth approximately $447,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 188,179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 4.6% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 50,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares during the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WSM opened at $96.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.60. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.01 and a 1 year high of $107.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 6.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.67%.

In related news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $280,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,510 shares in the company, valued at $5,660,710.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.93, for a total value of $3,637,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 466,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,504,338.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,000 shares of company stock worth $5,354,900. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on WSM shares. Oppenheimer began coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Wedbush upped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Williams-Sonoma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.50.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

